Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Acquires 401 Shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,102 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 72.2% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 834.2% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 2,002 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Healthpeak Properties alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PEAK shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $35.50 to $34.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Bank of America cut Healthpeak Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.39.

Shares of NYSE:PEAK opened at $29.28 on Friday. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.00 and a 52-week high of $37.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.29). Healthpeak Properties had a return on equity of 4.22% and a net margin of 22.11%. The firm had revenue of $498.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 6th. Healthpeak Properties’s payout ratio is 151.90%.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile (Get Rating)

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEAK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Healthpeak Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthpeak Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.