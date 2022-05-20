Great Panther Mining (TSE:GPR) Receives Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Great Panther Mining (TSE:GPR – Get Rating) (NYSE:GPL) in a report published on Monday, TipRanks reports. HC Wainwright currently has a C$0.50 price objective on the stock.
Shares of TSE:GPR opened at C$0.25 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.89, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of C$113.87 million and a PE ratio of -1.47. Great Panther Mining has a 52 week low of C$0.21 and a 52 week high of C$1.04.
Great Panther Mining Company Profile (Get Rating)
