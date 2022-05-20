Golden Tag Resources (CVE:GOG) Shares Up 9.5%

Shares of Golden Tag Resources Ltd. (CVE:GOG – Get Rating) shot up 9.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.24 and last traded at C$0.23. 32,666 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 146,949 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.21.

The company has a market cap of C$46.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.21. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.27 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.27.

About Golden Tag Resources (CVE:GOG)

Golden Tag Resources Ltd., a mineral resource exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It explores for silver, zinc, copper, lead, and gold deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in the San Diego property that consists of 4 mining concessions covering an area of 91.65 hectares located in Durango State, Mexico.

