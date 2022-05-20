Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) Announces Earnings Results

Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The shipping company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.18, Fidelity Earnings reports. Golden Ocean Group had a net margin of 43.82% and a return on equity of 28.15%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share.

GOGL stock opened at $16.02 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 1.28. Golden Ocean Group has a twelve month low of $7.59 and a twelve month high of $16.40.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. Golden Ocean Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 136.36%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOGL. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 285.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,658,689 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $45,295,000 after purchasing an additional 2,709,400 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,465,084 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $104,798,000 after buying an additional 1,076,285 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Golden Ocean Group by 139.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 670,187 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $8,296,000 after purchasing an additional 390,850 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in Golden Ocean Group in the 1st quarter valued at $1,461,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in Golden Ocean Group in the 1st quarter valued at $1,199,000. 28.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GOGL has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Golden Ocean Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Golden Ocean Group from $13.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Golden Ocean Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

Golden Ocean Group Limited, a shipping company, owns and operates a fleet of dry bulk vessels comprising Newcastlemax, Capesize, Panamax, and Ultramax vessels worldwide. It owns and operates dry bulk vessels in the spot and time charter markets. The company transports bulk commodities, such as ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers.

