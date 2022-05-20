Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) Announces Earnings Results

Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The shipping company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.18, Fidelity Earnings reports. Golden Ocean Group had a net margin of 43.82% and a return on equity of 28.15%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share.
GOGL stock opened at $16.02 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 1.28. Golden Ocean Group has a twelve month low of $7.59 and a twelve month high of $16.40.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. Golden Ocean Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 136.36%.
GOGL has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Golden Ocean Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Golden Ocean Group from $13.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Golden Ocean Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.50.
Golden Ocean Group Company Profile
Golden Ocean Group Limited, a shipping company, owns and operates a fleet of dry bulk vessels comprising Newcastlemax, Capesize, Panamax, and Ultramax vessels worldwide. It owns and operates dry bulk vessels in the spot and time charter markets. The company transports bulk commodities, such as ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers.
