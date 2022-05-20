Goldcoin (GLC) 1-Day Volume Reaches $1,169.00

Goldcoin (GLC) traded up 7.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 19th. Over the last seven days, Goldcoin has traded down 2.2% against the US dollar. One Goldcoin coin can now be bought for $0.0281 or 0.00000092 BTC on major exchanges. Goldcoin has a total market cap of $1.23 million and $1,169.00 worth of Goldcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0873 or 0.00000287 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $72.64 or 0.00238588 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.08 or 0.00016692 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001981 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00005873 BTC.

SpaceMine (MINE) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002648 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000821 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000752 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded up 30.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000062 BTC.

About Goldcoin

Goldcoin (CRYPTO:GLC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 15th, 2013. Goldcoin’s total supply is 44,030,688 coins and its circulating supply is 43,681,422 coins. The official website for Goldcoin is www.goldcoin.org . Goldcoin’s official Twitter account is @goldcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Goldcoin’s official message board is www.goldcointalk.org . The Reddit community for Goldcoin is /r/goldcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “GoldCoin (GLD) is the Gold Standard of Digital Currency – With large vibrant support, trading communities, real world appeal and an extremely devoted development team, GoldCoin is the Gold Standard of Digital Currency. Block time + difficulty changes depending on the height of the block chain along with demarcated block rewards. The GoldCoin team have implemented Golden River – a method to adjust the block time each block to counteract large swings in hashing power pointed at the network – this method is smoother than than the Kimoto Gravity well meaning block times are more closely regulated. “

Goldcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Goldcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Goldcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Goldcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

