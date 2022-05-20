Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.29 Per Share

Analysts predict that Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL – Get Rating) will report earnings of ($0.29) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.35) to ($0.23). Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes posted earnings per share of ($1.15) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 74.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes will report full year earnings of ($0.27) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.57) to ($0.02). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.02 to $1.25. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes.
Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The transportation company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $616.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $603.20 million.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $882,000. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. increased its position in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. now owns 237,969 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after acquiring an additional 20,700 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc. increased its position in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 2,610,475 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $15,793,000 after buying an additional 244,542 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes during the third quarter worth $84,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes during the third quarter worth $838,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.81% of the company’s stock.
GOL traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.13. The company had a trading volume of 134,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,178,624. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of -3.36 and a beta of 0.93. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes has a one year low of $4.78 and a one year high of $11.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.30.
About Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (Get Rating)
GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes SA provides scheduled and non-scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo; and maintenance services for aircrafts and components in Brazil, rest of South America, the Caribbean, and the United States. The company offers Smiles frequent-flyer programs to approximately 19 million members, allowing clients to accumulate and redeem miles.
