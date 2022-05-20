GNY Reaches Market Cap of $1.40 Million (GNY)

GNY (GNY) traded up 22% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 20th. In the last week, GNY has traded 158.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One GNY coin can now be bought for about $0.0073 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular exchanges. GNY has a market capitalization of $1.40 million and approximately $2,615.00 worth of GNY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30,058.20 or 0.99985426 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003287 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003293 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00002201 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.94 or 0.00101729 BTC.

GNY Coin Profile

GNY (CRYPTO:GNY) is a coin. It was first traded on November 23rd, 2020. GNY’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 192,376,657 coins. GNY’s official Twitter account is @gny_io . GNY’s official message board is medium.com/@GNY.IO . GNY’s official website is www.gny.io

According to CryptoCompare, “GNY introduces machine learning to pre-existing blockchains, offering smart APIs that bridge to Ethereum, to Asch, to Lisk and any developer working with the universal system. With GNY Centre, GNY brings its own dedicated blockchain that can host side chains, offering a powerful set of tools to launch and host the users' own project from conception to implementation in a developer-friendly environment built around artificial intelligence. “

Buying and Selling GNY

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GNY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GNY should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GNY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

