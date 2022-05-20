GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.43-$0.48 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.26. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.96 billion-$1.99 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.92 billion.

Shares of NASDAQ GFS opened at $54.23 on Friday. GLOBALFOUNDRIES has a 52-week low of $43.59 and a 52-week high of $79.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.67. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $59.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.06.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.25) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that GLOBALFOUNDRIES will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GFS. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the company from $70.00 to $72.50 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $78.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $82.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $78.81.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES in the 4th quarter worth about $491,747,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in GLOBALFOUNDRIES during the fourth quarter valued at about $156,699,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 1,042.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,316,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201,093 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 14.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 505,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,572,000 after acquiring an additional 61,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in GLOBALFOUNDRIES during the 4th quarter valued at about $9,164,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.09% of the company’s stock.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc operates as a semiconductor foundry worldwide. It manufactures integrated circuits, which enable various electronic devices that are pervasive. The company manufactures a range of semiconductor devices, including microprocessors, mobile application processors, baseband processors, network processors, radio frequency modems, microcontrollers, power management units, and microelectromechanical systems, as well as offers mainstream wafer fabrication services and technologies.

