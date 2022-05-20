Global Social Chain Reaches 1-Day Volume of $13,405.00 (GSC)

Global Social Chain (GSC) traded up 17.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 19th. One Global Social Chain coin can currently be bought for $0.0023 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges. Global Social Chain has a market capitalization of $1.09 million and approximately $13,405.00 worth of Global Social Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Global Social Chain has traded 35.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Global Social Chain Profile

Global Social Chain (CRYPTO:GSC) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 7th, 2018. Global Social Chain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 471,247,795 coins. The official website for Global Social Chain is www.gsc.social . The official message board for Global Social Chain is medium.com/@gsc_socialchain . Global Social Chain’s official Twitter account is @gsc_socialchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Global Social Chain is an Ethereum-based social network platform. The platform offers a list of services opened to third parties, such as e-commerce, social networking, games, etc. It also features a gift system, rewards system, copyrights system, etc. GSC is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the Global Social Chain ecosystem. “

Global Social Chain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Global Social Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Global Social Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Global Social Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

