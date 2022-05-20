Glitch Hits 24-Hour Volume of $131,255.00 (GLCH)

Glitch (GLCH) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 20th. During the last seven days, Glitch has traded down 13.9% against the dollar. Glitch has a market capitalization of $9.56 million and $131,255.00 worth of Glitch was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Glitch coin can currently be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000418 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Glitch Coin Profile

Glitch launched on December 17th, 2020. Glitch’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 79,282,952 coins. Glitch’s official Twitter account is @GlitchProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “GLITCH is a blockchain-based operating system purpose-built for money market decentralized applications (dApps) and decentralized financial activity. GLITCH is not intended to be a jack-of-all-applications. Rather, its underlying structure and customizations are focused exclusively on decentralized finance applications. “

Buying and Selling Glitch

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Glitch directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Glitch should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Glitch using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

