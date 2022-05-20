Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Bought by Epoch Investment Partners Inc.

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 21.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 709,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 123,883 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $51,480,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 46.3% in the third quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 439 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 127.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 446 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 80.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

In other news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 3,634 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.24, for a total transaction of $211,644.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GILD. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $56.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Maxim Group reduced their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $88.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $73.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.67.

NASDAQ GILD traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $63.84. The company had a trading volume of 541,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,592,042. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.18. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.19 and a fifty-two week high of $74.12. The stock has a market cap of $80.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.38.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.35. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 16.43% and a return on equity of 44.98%. The business had revenue of $6.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.57%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.56%.

Gilead Sciences Profile (Get Rating)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.