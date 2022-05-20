GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN)

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share by the investment management company on Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th.

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 15.7% per year over the last three years.

NYSEAMERICAN:GGN opened at $3.90 on Friday. GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust has a 52 week low of $3.54 and a 52 week high of $4.32.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GGN. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 17,759 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 3,433 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $111,000.

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies principally engaged in the gold and natural resources industries including companies principally engaged in the exploration, mining, fabrication, processing, distribution, or trading of gold, or the financing, managing and controlling, or operating of companies engaged in gold related activities.

