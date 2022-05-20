Gail M. Farfel Purchases 29,911 Shares of DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX) Stock

DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX – Get Rating) Director Gail M. Farfel purchased 29,911 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.41 per share, with a total value of $12,263.51. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of DRRX opened at $0.41 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.75. DURECT Co. has a twelve month low of $0.37 and a twelve month high of $1.85. The company has a current ratio of 7.83, a quick ratio of 7.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Get DURECT alerts:

DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). DURECT had a negative net margin of 270.27% and a negative return on equity of 60.89%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that DURECT Co. will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DRRX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DURECT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of DURECT in a report on Sunday, May 15th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DRRX. Lion Point Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of DURECT by 1.2% during the third quarter. Lion Point Capital LP now owns 15,486,004 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,822,000 after purchasing an additional 177,435 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in DURECT by 0.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,341,444 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,357,000 after purchasing an additional 39,239 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in DURECT by 1.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,977,581 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,665,000 after purchasing an additional 52,255 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of DURECT by 3.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,873,448 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,958,000 after acquiring an additional 126,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CM Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of DURECT by 20.9% during the first quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 3,535,732 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,369,000 after acquiring an additional 610,537 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.60% of the company’s stock.

About DURECT (Get Rating)

DURECT Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops medicines based on its epigenetic regulator and pharmaceutical programs. The company offers ALZET product line that consists of osmotic pumps and accessories used for research in mice, rats, and other laboratory animals. It also develops larsucosterol (DUR-928), an endogenous, orally bioavailable small molecule that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to play a regulatory role in lipid metabolism, stress and inflammatory responses, and cell death and survival to treat alcohol-associated hepatitis, as well as completed Phase Ib clinical trial to treat patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for DURECT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DURECT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.