Fury Gold Mines (TSE:FURY) Shares Down 3.9%

Fury Gold Mines Limited (TSE:FURY – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 3.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.73 and last traded at C$0.74. Approximately 34,107 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 86,795 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.77.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$1.60 price target on shares of Fury Gold Mines in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of C$106.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.36.

Fury Gold Mines Limited operates as an exploration and development company in Canada. It primarily explores for gold properties. The company's flagship properties include the Eau Claire project that consists of map-designated claims totaling approximately 23,000 hectares located in the Eeyou Istchee James Bay Region of Northern Quebec; and Committee Bay project, which comprise 57 crown leases and 190 mineral claims in six non-contiguous blocks totaling approximately 297,273 hectares situated in the Kitikmeot Region of Nunavut.

