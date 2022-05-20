Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR) is Granby Capital Management LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Granby Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR – Get Rating) by 40.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 200,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 135,000 shares during the period. Frontier Communications Parent accounts for about 4.1% of Granby Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Granby Capital Management LLC owned 0.08% of Frontier Communications Parent worth $5,898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Frontier Communications Parent during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in Frontier Communications Parent during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Frontier Communications Parent by 0.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 274,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,648,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in Frontier Communications Parent by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 19,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 1,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in Frontier Communications Parent by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 145,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,047,000 after buying an additional 2,658 shares in the last quarter. 93.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on FYBR. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Frontier Communications Parent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Frontier Communications Parent from $56.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Moffett Nathanson cut their price target on shares of Frontier Communications Parent from $36.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Frontier Communications Parent in a research note on Monday, February 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Frontier Communications Parent in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.64.

FYBR traded up $0.11 during trading on Thursday, hitting $22.60. 1,030,890 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 901,031. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.77 and a 200 day moving average of $28.71. Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.93 and a 12-month high of $35.15.

Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Frontier Communications Parent had a net margin of 80.23% and a return on equity of 110.77%. The company’s revenue was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides communications services for consumer and business customers in 25 states in the United States. It offers data and Internet, voice, video, and other services. The company was formerly known as Frontier Communications Corporation and changed its name to Frontier Communications Parent, Inc in April 2021.

