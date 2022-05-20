Frasers Group (LON:FRAS) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their underperform rating on shares of Frasers Group (LON:FRAS – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a GBX 675 ($8.32) price objective on the stock.
Shares of LON:FRAS opened at GBX 660 ($8.14) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.21 billion and a P/E ratio of -129.41. Frasers Group has a 1-year low of GBX 510 ($6.29) and a 1-year high of GBX 827 ($10.19). The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.51. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 672.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 695.56.
About Frasers Group (Get Rating)
Read More
- Silicon Labs Stock is Falling to a Better Place
- The Institutional Tide Has Turned For Cisco Systems
- Don’t Bet On Cheaper Oil, Not Yet Anway
- A Reversal In The S&P 500 Is Confirmed
- MarketBeat Podcast: Options Trading As Easy As Trading Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Frasers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frasers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.