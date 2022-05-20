Frasers Group (LON:FRAS) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their underperform rating on shares of Frasers Group (LON:FRAS – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a GBX 675 ($8.32) price objective on the stock.

Shares of LON:FRAS opened at GBX 660 ($8.14) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.21 billion and a P/E ratio of -129.41. Frasers Group has a 1-year low of GBX 510 ($6.29) and a 1-year high of GBX 827 ($10.19). The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.51. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 672.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 695.56.

About Frasers Group (Get Rating)

Frasers Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, retails sports and leisure clothing, footwear, equipment, and apparel through department stores, shops, and online in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through five segments: UK Sports Retail, Premium Lifestyle, European Retail, Rest of World Retail, and Wholesale & Licensing.

