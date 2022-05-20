Forefront Analytics LLC Has $12.84 Million Stock Position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Forefront Analytics LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 127,130 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 13,133 shares during the period. iShares Core High Dividend ETF accounts for approximately 4.3% of Forefront Analytics LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Forefront Analytics LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $12,844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of HDV. David J Yvars Group boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 9,392.8% during the fourth quarter. David J Yvars Group now owns 408,475 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 404,172 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 19,946.6% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 172,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,213,000 after buying an additional 171,142 shares during the period. Wealthstar Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 1,850.8% in the fourth quarter. Wealthstar Advisors LLC now owns 86,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,765,000 after buying an additional 82,341 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 742,070 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $74,942,000 after buying an additional 79,128 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 4.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,297,412 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $122,294,000 after buying an additional 53,665 shares during the period.

Shares of HDV stock traded down $0.43 during trading on Friday, hitting $103.68. The company had a trading volume of 38,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,434,540. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $106.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.95. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a one year low of $93.48 and a one year high of $110.91.

