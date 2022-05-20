Ford Motor (NYSE:F) PT Raised to $22.00

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at Tigress Financial from $20.00 to $22.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Tigress Financial’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 78.43% from the stock’s current price.

F has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 21st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.76.

Shares of F traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.33. 3,248,422 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,249,688. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.25. Ford Motor has a twelve month low of $12.15 and a twelve month high of $25.87. The stock has a market cap of $49.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.01). Ford Motor had a return on equity of 12.46% and a net margin of 8.57%. The business had revenue of $32.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider William Clay Ford, Jr. acquired 267,697 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.81 per share, with a total value of $4,499,986.57. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Motor Co Ford sold 8,000,000 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.80, for a total transaction of $214,400,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 93,947,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,517,792,839.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the first quarter worth $25,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the first quarter worth $25,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 199.2% in the first quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,505 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. 52.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

