Flexible Solutions International (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Flexible Solutions International (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Flexible Solutions International, Inc is an environmental technology company focusing on the research, development and manufacturing of products that save water and energy. The Company develops and manufactures products such as WaterSavr, Heatsavr and Ecosavr. The Company also offers thermal polyaspartate biopolymers (TPAs) for oil fields, agricultural industry, irrigation, detergents, personal care products and cosmetic products. Flexible Solutions International, Inc is based in Victoria, Canada. “

Get Flexible Solutions International alerts:

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Flexible Solutions International from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th.

NYSEAMERICAN FSI opened at $2.68 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 1.31. Flexible Solutions International has a 12-month low of $2.19 and a 12-month high of $4.50.

Flexible Solutions International (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.04. Flexible Solutions International had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 14.55%. On average, research analysts forecast that Flexible Solutions International will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Flexible Solutions International by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 200,991 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $782,000 after buying an additional 40,513 shares during the period. Perritt Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Flexible Solutions International during the third quarter worth approximately $113,000. Sweet Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flexible Solutions International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,000. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in Flexible Solutions International during the first quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flexible Solutions International in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

About Flexible Solutions International (Get Rating)

Flexible Solutions International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals that slow the evaporation of water in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Energy and Water Conservation Products, and Biodegradable Polymers.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Flexible Solutions International (FSI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Flexible Solutions International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flexible Solutions International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.