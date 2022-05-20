First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF (NYSEARCA:RFDI) Stock Price Down 0.1%

First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF (NYSEARCA:RFDI – Get Rating) shares fell 0.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $58.61 and last traded at $58.81. 8,435 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 16% from the average session volume of 10,010 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.85.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $62.85 and its 200-day moving average is $67.44.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.