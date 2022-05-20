First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FDN) Sets New 1-Year Low at $132.41

Shares of First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FDN – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $132.41 and last traded at $133.75, with a volume of 136745 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $136.64.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $168.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $197.01.

Get First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FDN. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund by 515.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 753 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,792,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 46,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,988,000 after purchasing an additional 8,527 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 32,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,675,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $211,000.

First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Dow Jones Internet Composite Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.