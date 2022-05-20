First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FDN) Sets New 1-Year Low at $132.41

First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FDN – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $132.41 and last traded at $133.75, with a volume of 136745 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $136.64.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $168.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $197.01.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Integrity Financial Corp WA purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000.

First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Dow Jones Internet Composite Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index.

