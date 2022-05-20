First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $30.12 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI – Get Rating) will report sales of $30.12 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for First Guaranty Bancshares’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $28.21 million to $32.03 million. First Guaranty Bancshares posted sales of $25.05 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 20.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that First Guaranty Bancshares will report full-year sales of $122.31 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $113.32 million to $131.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $138.41 million, with estimates ranging from $121.71 million to $155.10 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for First Guaranty Bancshares.

First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.03. First Guaranty Bancshares had a return on equity of 15.99% and a net margin of 23.43%.

Separately, DA Davidson increased their price objective on First Guaranty Bancshares to $30.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Monday.

In related news, Chairman Marshall T. Reynolds sold 1,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.16, for a total value of $30,802.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 42.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FGBI. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Guaranty Bancshares in the first quarter valued at about $3,375,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in First Guaranty Bancshares by 38.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 45,383 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $925,000 after buying an additional 12,516 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in First Guaranty Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $255,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares by 29.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,693 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 12,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at about $244,000. 7.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FGBI traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $27.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,942. First Guaranty Bancshares has a 52 week low of $16.48 and a 52 week high of $29.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.54 and its 200-day moving average is $22.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $294.72 million, a PE ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 0.38.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 21st were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 18th. First Guaranty Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.57%.

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for First Guaranty Bank that provides commercial banking services in Louisiana and Texas. It offers various deposit products, including personal and business checking, savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as time deposits to consumers, small businesses, and municipalities.

