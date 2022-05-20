First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) Sets New 52-Week Low at $57.36

First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $57.36 and last traded at $57.54, with a volume of 14038 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $59.42.

FAF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays upped their price objective on First American Financial from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on First American Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut First American Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $97.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut First American Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price target on First American Financial from $93.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, First American Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.73.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $62.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a PE ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 1.21.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 7th. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.54%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in shares of First American Financial by 591.6% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 30,868 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,001,000 after acquiring an additional 26,405 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of First American Financial by 24.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 72,859 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,723,000 after acquiring an additional 14,339 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC increased its position in shares of First American Financial by 140.0% in the first quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 9,685 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $628,000 after acquiring an additional 5,650 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of First American Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $235,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in First American Financial by 16.4% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,157 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 3,261 shares in the last quarter. 84.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

