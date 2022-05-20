First Advantage (NYSE:FA) PT Lowered to $20.00 at Barclays

First Advantage (NYSE:FA – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Barclays from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised First Advantage from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Bank of America began coverage on First Advantage in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $23.81.

Get First Advantage alerts:

Shares of FA opened at $14.91 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.79 and a 200-day moving average of $17.69. The company has a current ratio of 4.76, a quick ratio of 4.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. First Advantage has a 52 week low of $14.17 and a 52 week high of $24.73.

First Advantage ( NYSE:FA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. First Advantage had a return on equity of 13.25% and a net margin of 6.29%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that First Advantage will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FA. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in First Advantage in the third quarter valued at about $63,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Advantage during the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of First Advantage during the 2nd quarter valued at about $96,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of First Advantage during the 3rd quarter valued at about $162,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of First Advantage during the 4th quarter valued at about $166,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.01% of the company’s stock.

About First Advantage (Get Rating)

First Advantage Corporation provides technology solutions for screening, verifications, safety, and compliance related to human capital worldwide. It offers pre-onboarding products and solutions, such as criminal background checks, drug/health screening, extended workforce screening, FBI channeling, identity checks and biometric fraud mitigation tools, education/work history verification, driver records and compliance, healthcare credentials, executive screening, and other screening products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Advantage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Advantage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.