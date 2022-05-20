FirmaChain (FCT,FCT2) Price Reaches $0.0689

FirmaChain (FCT,FCT2) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on May 20th. FirmaChain has a total market cap of $23.18 million and approximately $5.52 million worth of FirmaChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, FirmaChain has traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar. One FirmaChain coin can currently be bought for about $0.0689 or 0.00000239 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $353.03 or 0.01221983 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003457 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001397 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001759 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $149.38 or 0.00517067 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52,190.99 or 1.80654962 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.50 or 0.00032884 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00009031 BTC.

FirmaChain Profile

FirmaChain’s launch date was October 5th, 2015. FirmaChain’s total supply is 600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 336,216,862 coins. FirmaChain’s official Twitter account is @FactomProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . FirmaChain’s official message board is medium.com/firmachain . The official website for FirmaChain is firmachain.org/#

According to CryptoCompare, “Will Factoids have their own blockchain? Ultimately Factoids will be implemented on their own Chain in Factom. For the crowd sale, other options are possible. How are Factoids created? Two ways. Factoids will be created as a part of the crowd sale. Secondly, Factoids will be created at a fixed rate and paid to the Factom Servers and Audit Servers for their work running the system, and to pay other incentives. Is there a separate Proof of Work or other consensus mechanism for factoids, independent of factom? No. That said, the Factom chain and the Entry chain are managed by the Factom Servers (they are the application using these chains) so they validate them in real time. No invalid entries can be placed in these chains. How do factoids get sent back to the protocol? Is it a kind of burn? No. The Entry Credits are burned. Entry Credits are non transferable. They can only be used to buy entries. But when they DO buy entries, the Factoid in the protocol that was used to buy the Entry Credits is released. The amount of Factoids varies since the price of Entry Credits per Factoid varies. The Factoid paid out is calculated by dividing the total number of Factoid in the protocol by the number of outstanding Entry Credits. The number of Factoids in the protocol and the number of outstanding Entry Credits are all computable from the Entry Chain and the Factoid Chain. “

Buying and Selling FirmaChain

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FirmaChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FirmaChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FirmaChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

