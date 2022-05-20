FIO Protocol (FIO) Hits Market Cap of $25.78 Million

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded up 3.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 19th. FIO Protocol has a total market cap of $25.78 million and $2.97 million worth of FIO Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, FIO Protocol has traded up 24.3% against the US dollar. One FIO Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0521 or 0.00000172 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

FIO Protocol Coin Profile

FIO is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 25th, 2020. FIO Protocol’s total supply is 791,313,818 coins and its circulating supply is 495,005,282 coins. The official message board for FIO Protocol is medium.com/fio-blog. The Reddit community for FIO Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/officialFIO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. FIO Protocol’s official Twitter account is @joinFIO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for FIO Protocol is fioprotocol.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Fio protocol is a decentralized usability layer for the entire blockchain ecosystem that is integrated into existing crypto products such as wallets, exchanges, and crypto payment processors. FIO Addresses are a single identifier that eliminates the need to see, or even know about, blockchain public addresses. FIO Protocol offers in-app requests for funds, done in an encrypted and private manner, the ability to specify the type and amount and eliminate confusion for the sender and Attach standardized metadata to any crypto transaction, ranging from a simple note to structured data like an order card or invoice. “

FIO Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FIO Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FIO Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FIO Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

