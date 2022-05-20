Financial Survey: Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC) versus Halcon Resources (OTCMKTS:HKRSQ)

Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC – Get Rating) and Halcon Resources (OTCMKTS:HKRSQ – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Ecopetrol and Halcon Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ecopetrol 17.25% 49.32% 18.58% Halcon Resources -324.96% -238.22% -73.12%

This table compares Ecopetrol and Halcon Resources’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ecopetrol $119.45 billion N/A $20.34 billion $1.47 9.45 Halcon Resources $224.68 million 0.05 -$1.17 billion N/A N/A

Ecopetrol has higher revenue and earnings than Halcon Resources.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

1.2% of Ecopetrol shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.1% of Halcon Resources shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Ecopetrol and Halcon Resources, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ecopetrol 1 2 0 0 1.67 Halcon Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A

Ecopetrol presently has a consensus price target of $15.60, indicating a potential upside of 12.31%. Given Ecopetrol’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Ecopetrol is more favorable than Halcon Resources.

Summary

Ecopetrol beats Halcon Resources on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Ecopetrol Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ecopetrol S.A. operates as an integrated energy company. The company operates through four segments: Exploration and Production; Transport and Logistics; Refining, Petrochemical and Biofuels; and Electric Power Transmission and Toll Roads Concessions. It engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas; transportation of crude oil, motor fuels, fuel oil, and other refined products, including diesel, jet, and biofuels; processing and refining crude oil; distribution of natural gas and LPG; sale of refined and petrochemical products; supplying of electric power transmission services; design, development, construction, operation, and maintenance of road and energy infrastructure projects; and supplying of information technology and telecommunications services. As of December 31, 2021, the company had approximately 9,127 kilometers of crude oil and multi-purpose pipelines. It also produces and commercializes polypropylene resins and compounds, and masterbatches; and offers industrial service sales to customers and specialized management services. It has operations in Colombia, the United States, Asia, Central America and the Caribbean, Europe, South America, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Empresa Colombiana de Petróleos and changed its name to Ecopetrol S.A. in June 2003. Ecopetrol S.A. was incorporated in 1948 and is based in Bogotá, Colombia.

Halcon Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

Halcón Resources Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, production, exploration, and development of onshore oil and natural gas assets in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the company held interests in 56,900 net acres in the Delaware Basin, located in Pecos, Reeves, Ward, and Winkler Counties, Texas. As of December 31, 2018, it had estimated proved reserves of approximately 85.2 million barrels of oil equivalent comprising 50.7 million barrels of crude oil, 17.1 million barrels of natural gas liquids, and 104.7 billion cubic feet of natural gas. The company was formerly known as RAM Energy Resources, Inc. and changed its name to Halcón Resources Corporation in February 2012. Halcón Resources Corporation was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas. On August 7, 2019, Halcón Resources Corporation along with its affiliates filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for Southern District of Texas.

