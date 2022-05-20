Financial Survey: Cadre (NYSE:CDRE) and Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBY)

Cadre (NYSE:CDRE – Get Rating) and Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBY – Get Rating) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Cadre and Coloplast A/S, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cadre 0 1 5 0 2.83 Coloplast A/S 1 4 2 0 2.14

Cadre currently has a consensus price target of $24.00, suggesting a potential downside of 1.44%. Given Cadre’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Cadre is more favorable than Coloplast A/S.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Cadre and Coloplast A/S’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cadre $427.29 million 1.98 N/A N/A N/A Coloplast A/S $2.76 billion 9.34 $585.21 million $0.30 39.82

Coloplast A/S has higher revenue and earnings than Cadre.

Profitability

This table compares Cadre and Coloplast A/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cadre N/A N/A N/A Coloplast A/S 21.62% 69.30% 33.77%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

4.4% of Cadre shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Coloplast A/S shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Cadre pays an annual dividend of $0.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. Coloplast A/S pays an annual dividend of $0.22 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. Coloplast A/S pays out 73.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Coloplast A/S beats Cadre on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cadre (Get Rating)

Cadre Holdings, Inc. manufactures and distributes safety and survivability equipment that provides protection to users in hazardous or life-threatening situations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Distribution. It primarily provides body armor product, such as concealable, corrections, and tactical armor under the Safariland and Protech Tactical brands; survival suits, remotely operated vehicles, specialty tools, blast sensors, accessories, and vehicle blast attenuation seats for bomb safety technicians; bomb suits; duty gear, including belts and accessories; and other protective and law enforcement equipment comprising communications gear, forensic and investigation products, firearms cleaning solutions, and crowd control products. The company also offers third-party products, such as uniforms, optics, boots, firearms, and ammunition. It serves first responders, such as state and local law enforcement, fire and rescue, explosive ordnance disposal technicians, emergency medical technicians, fishing, and wildlife enforcement and departments of corrections, as well as federal agencies including the U.S. Department of State, U.S. Department of Defense, U.S. Department of Interior, U.S. Department of Justice, U.S. Department of Homeland Security, U.S. Department of Corrections, and various foreign government agencies. The company was founded in 1964 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida.

About Coloplast A/S (Get Rating)

Coloplast A/S engages in the development and sale of intimate healthcare products and services in Denmark, the United States, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Chronic Care, Interventional Urology, and Wound & Skin Care. It provides ostomy care products, including SenSura Mio, which provides fit individual body shapes and optimal discretion for various types of ostomies; and SenSura Ostomy care solutions, as well as ostomy accessories under the Brava brand. The company also offers continence care products, such as Conveen Active urine bags; SpeediCath catheters that offer catheterization for both genders; and Peristeen, a transanal irrigation system. In addition, it provides wound care products comprising conforming dressing under the Biatain Silicone brand and hydrocolloid dressing under the Comfeel brand; and skin care products that include bathing and cleansing products, moisturizers, skin protectants, antifungal products, hand cleanser, and odor control products, as well as InterDry, a skin fold management solution. Further, the company develops, produces, and markets products for the surgical treatment of urological and gynecological disorders, such as urinary stone diseases, benign prostate hyperplasia, voiding dysfunctions, erectile dysfunction, and urinary incontinence. Coloplast A/S was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Humlebæk, Denmark.

