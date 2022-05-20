Financial Comparison: Wejo Group (NASDAQ:WEJO) vs. Akerna (NASDAQ:KERN)

Wejo Group (NASDAQ:WEJO – Get Rating) and Akerna (NASDAQ:KERN – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Wejo Group and Akerna, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Wejo Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 Akerna 0 2 2 0 2.50

Wejo Group currently has a consensus target price of $7.50, indicating a potential upside of 260.58%. Akerna has a consensus target price of $4.50, indicating a potential upside of 934.48%. Given Akerna’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Akerna is more favorable than Wejo Group.

Risk and Volatility

Wejo Group has a beta of 2.74, meaning that its stock price is 174% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Akerna has a beta of 2.6, meaning that its stock price is 160% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Wejo Group and Akerna’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wejo Group N/A N/A -186.77% Akerna -207.74% -32.74% -21.65%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Wejo Group and Akerna’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wejo Group $2.57 million 76.62 -$217.78 million N/A N/A Akerna $20.68 million 0.74 -$31.33 million ($1.63) -0.27

Akerna has higher revenue and earnings than Wejo Group.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

61.0% of Wejo Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.8% of Akerna shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.4% of Akerna shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

About Wejo Group (Get Rating)

Wejo Group Limited provides software and technology solutions to various market verticals. It offers Wejo Neural Edge, a cloud software and analytics platform that makes accessing and sharing volumes of connected vehicle data. The company provides Wejo Marketplace Data Solutions, which includes its data visualization platform; and Wejo Software and Cloud Solutions. It serves customers in public and private organizations, including automotive original equipment manufacturers, first tier automotive suppliers, fleet management companies, departments of transportation, retailers, mapping companies, universities, advertising and construction firms, and research departments. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Manchester, the United Kingdom.

About Akerna (Get Rating)

Akerna Corp. provides enterprise software solutions that enable regulatory compliance and inventory management in United States and Canada. The company offers MJ Platform for the cannabis, hemp, and CBD industry; and Leaf Data Systems, a government regulatory software. It also provides consulting services to cannabis industry; business intelligence, data analytics and other software related services; and Last Call Analytics, a tool for alcohol brands to analyze their retail sales analytics. In addition, the company operates seed-to-sale platform that offers tracking, reporting, and compliance tools to cannabis cultivators, processors, sellers, and clinics. Further, it provides cannabis cultivation management and compliance software; and cannabis tracking technology that offers seed-to-sale-to-self data. Akerna Corp. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

