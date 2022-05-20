Financial Advisory Service Inc. Sells 31,155 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Financial Advisory Service Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 43.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,879 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,155 shares during the period. Financial Advisory Service Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $3,223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. MD Financial Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 218.5% during the third quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 146.4% during the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Corp IN raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA BSV traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $77.23. 2,371,505 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,964,271. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.40. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $76.67 and a 1 year high of $82.45.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

