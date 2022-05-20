Financial Advisory Service Inc. Sells 1,775 Shares of Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF (NYSEARCA:FTSD)

Financial Advisory Service Inc. reduced its stake in Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF (NYSEARCA:FTSD – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,575 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,775 shares during the period. Financial Advisory Service Inc. owned 1.19% of Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF worth $4,563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF by 7.8% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF by 14.6% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 6,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF by 19.0% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 21,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after purchasing an additional 3,447 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 24,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,306,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF by 302.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 29,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,726,000 after purchasing an additional 21,818 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA FTSD traded up $0.13 during trading on Thursday, reaching $91.67. 41,651 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,628. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $91.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.07. Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF has a fifty-two week low of $90.88 and a fifty-two week high of $95.37.

