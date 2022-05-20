Financial Advisory Service Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Financial Advisory Service Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 36,635 shares of the company’s stock after selling 192 shares during the period. Financial Advisory Service Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $5,507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morling Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 118.1% in the 4th quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOE traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $137.90. The company had a trading volume of 487,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 536,928. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $134.19 and a one year high of $154.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $146.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $147.03.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

