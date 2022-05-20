Financial Advisory Service Inc. Purchases 19,684 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Financial Advisory Service Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 260,574 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,684 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF makes up about 0.9% of Financial Advisory Service Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Financial Advisory Service Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $10,129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHF. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 37,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. raised its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. now owns 211,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,226,000 after purchasing an additional 4,113 shares during the period. Moneywise Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneywise Inc. now owns 55,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,141,000 after buying an additional 3,224 shares during the period. Callan Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 1,760,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,415,000 after buying an additional 144,377 shares during the period. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 296,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,511,000 after buying an additional 19,640 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHF traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $33.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,015,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,835,550. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.23. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $32.21 and a 12-month high of $40.92.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

