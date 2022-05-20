Financial Advisory Service Inc. Increases Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Financial Advisory Service Inc. grew its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,903 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $3,576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in JNJ. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at $286,371,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth about $269,447,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 74.1% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,044,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,687,000 after buying an additional 1,296,100 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,513,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,859,489,000 after buying an additional 1,178,956 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 43,320,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,977,300,000 after buying an additional 1,106,544 shares during the period. 68.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:JNJ traded down $1.56 during trading on Thursday, reaching $173.94. The stock had a trading volume of 6,783,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,914,602. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $155.72 and a one year high of $186.69. The company has a market capitalization of $457.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.44, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $178.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $170.77.

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.07. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 36.59%. The business had revenue of $23.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.62 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.59 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 23rd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.14%.

In related news, insider William Hait sold 29,699 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.58, for a total value of $5,452,142.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 80,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,729,724.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Thibaut Mongon sold 23,681 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.25, for a total transaction of $4,173,776.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

JNJ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $180.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.86.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices.

