Financial Advisory Service Inc. Has $88.09 Million Stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Financial Advisory Service Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,203,121 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,083 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF accounts for 8.1% of Financial Advisory Service Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Financial Advisory Service Inc. owned approximately 0.83% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF worth $88,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Abacus Planning Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 6,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $539,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 27,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 18,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:SCHV traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $65.20. The stock had a trading volume of 798,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 546,398. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.79. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $64.60 and a one year high of $74.73.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.