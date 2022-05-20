Financial Advisory Service Inc. Has $2.68 Million Stock Position in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Financial Advisory Service Inc. reduced its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 770 shares during the period. Financial Advisory Service Inc.’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $2,683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 94.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,597,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $243,748,000 after purchasing an additional 774,549 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 28.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,328,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $214,809,000 after buying an additional 293,379 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 537,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,932,000 after acquiring an additional 18,684 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,365,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 268,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,905,000 after acquiring an additional 18,320 shares during the last quarter. 63.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares Biotechnology ETF stock traded up $1.47 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $115.03. 2,204,350 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,900,716. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 12 month low of $105.39 and a 12 month high of $177.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $124.28 and a 200 day moving average of $135.78.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th were given a $0.118 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares Biotechnology ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

