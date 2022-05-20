Financial Advisory Service Inc. Cuts Position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Financial Advisory Service Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,558 shares of the company’s stock after selling 637 shares during the period. Financial Advisory Service Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $1,919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IWN. Mcdonald Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 1,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 4,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 5,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $894,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 11,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,796,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IWN traded down $0.41 on Thursday, reaching $143.93. The company had a trading volume of 1,308,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,912,980. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $138.81 and a 1 year high of $178.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $155.23 and a 200-day moving average of $160.21.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.