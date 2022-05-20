Financial Advisory Service Inc. Buys 2,212 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Financial Advisory Service Inc. lifted its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 24.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,205 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,212 shares during the period. Financial Advisory Service Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 8.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 35,294,697 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $5,970,803,000 after buying an additional 2,628,220 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,284,577 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,770,379,000 after purchasing an additional 355,101 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 13.2% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 10,694,019 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,809,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247,212 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,709,126 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,503,846,000 after purchasing an additional 385,342 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,432,611 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,306,128,000 after purchasing an additional 202,667 shares during the period. 64.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total transaction of $29,945.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:DIS traded down $1.16 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $103.14. The company had a trading volume of 11,129,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,961,725. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $99.47 and a 52 week high of $187.58. The firm has a market cap of $187.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.13, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $125.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.07.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.11). Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 6.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DIS. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $140.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $182.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.16.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

