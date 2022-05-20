Financial Advisors Network Inc. Sells 335 Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Financial Advisors Network Inc. trimmed its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,234 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 335 shares during the quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc.’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 28.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,002,178 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $281,153,000 after purchasing an additional 893,852 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 131.0% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,332,758 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $93,626,000 after purchasing an additional 755,746 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 89.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,458,772 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $90,401,000 after purchasing an additional 687,072 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 1,619.4% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 699,676 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $48,306,000 after purchasing an additional 658,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 57.0% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,802,153 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $124,421,000 after acquiring an additional 654,371 shares in the last quarter. 93.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, CFO Beth Ann Costello sold 47,214 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.18, for a total value of $3,455,120.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,695,809.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher Swift sold 47,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.89, for a total value of $3,435,305.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 172,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,546,482.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 122,597 shares of company stock valued at $8,980,210 in the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on HIG. Barclays increased their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Raymond James increased their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Hartford Financial Services Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.58.

Shares of NYSE:HIG traded down $1.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $66.04. 107,784 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,180,939. The company’s 50 day moving average is $71.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.72 billion, a PE ratio of 9.28, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.86 and a 52 week high of $78.17.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.11. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 11.39%. The firm had revenue of $5.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 6.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.18%.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

