Financial Advisors Network Inc. Reduces Position in Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF (NASDAQ:KBWY)

Financial Advisors Network Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF (NASDAQ:KBWY – Get Rating) by 33.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,950 shares during the period. Financial Advisors Network Inc. owned about 0.12% of Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in KBWY. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF by 44.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF by 29.9% in the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 4,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ KBWY traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.31. The stock had a trading volume of 10,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,950. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.35. Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF has a 52-week low of $21.60 and a 52-week high of $26.43.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 19th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This is a positive change from Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 18th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.92%.

