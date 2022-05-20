Financial Advisors Network Inc. Purchases 4,403 Shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Financial Advisors Network Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,532 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,403 shares during the period. Financial Advisors Network Inc.’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $2,532,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 0.7% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 15,535,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,013,000 after acquiring an additional 101,741 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 3.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,107,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,115,000 after acquiring an additional 429,935 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 13.8% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,885,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,639,000 after acquiring an additional 1,438,284 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,788,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,598,000 after acquiring an additional 132,050 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 2.8% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,675,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,148,000 after acquiring an additional 126,788 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on KHC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Kraft Heinz from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. UBS Group started coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Kraft Heinz from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.13.

In other news, CEO Miguel Patricio sold 259,958 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total transaction of $11,510,940.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,897,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,018,333.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

KHC traded down $0.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $38.22. 264,977 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,589,301. The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.02. The company has a market cap of $46.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 12-month low of $32.78 and a 12-month high of $44.95.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 6.95% and a net margin of 4.77%. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is currently 161.62%.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

