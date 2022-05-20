Financial Advisors Network Inc. Purchases 1,385 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Financial Advisors Network Inc. increased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,267 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,385 shares during the quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $2,754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

NYSE:CL traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $74.95. 265,589 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,932,765. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $77.49 and its 200-day moving average is $79.14. The firm has a market cap of $62.80 billion, a PE ratio of 31.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.56. Colgate-Palmolive has a twelve month low of $72.20 and a twelve month high of $85.61.

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 296.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, March 10th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 21st were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 20th. This is a boost from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.69%.

In other news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 19,683 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.49, for a total value of $1,544,918.67. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,007 shares in the company, valued at $549,979.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Philip G. Shotts sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.52, for a total transaction of $785,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 46,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,619,300.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on CL. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $91.00 to $88.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Thursday, April 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.56.

About Colgate-Palmolive (Get Rating)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.