Financial Advisors Network Inc. Lowers Holdings in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Financial Advisors Network Inc. decreased its holdings in International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,912 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 327 shares during the quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc.’s holdings in International Paper were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Paper in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,949,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of International Paper by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,055,991 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $284,511,000 after purchasing an additional 235,251 shares during the period. Stonegate Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Paper in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,422,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of International Paper in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Paper in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $254,000. 82.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get International Paper alerts:

Shares of International Paper stock traded down $1.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $46.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 193,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,152,473. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $46.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.78. The firm has a market cap of $17.35 billion, a PE ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 0.91. International Paper has a fifty-two week low of $40.45 and a fifty-two week high of $65.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

International Paper ( NYSE:IP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 17.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. On average, analysts predict that International Paper will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be issued a $0.4625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. International Paper’s payout ratio is 40.93%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of International Paper from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Bank of America downgraded shares of International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of International Paper from $47.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.31.

In other International Paper news, major shareholder Paper Co /New/ International sold 4,132,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total value of $143,587,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,614,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,348,940.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP William Thomas Hamic sold 3,630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total transaction of $173,223.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,050 shares in the company, valued at $1,052,226. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

International Paper Company Profile (Get Rating)

International Paper Company operates as a packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through two segments: Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.