Financial Advisors Network Inc. Has $6.38 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Financial Advisors Network Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,539 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF makes up 1.4% of Financial Advisors Network Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Financial Advisors Network Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $6,378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 44,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,866,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 50.7% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 25.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,547,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $768,293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550,631 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 123.9% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,830,000 after purchasing an additional 15,385 shares during the period. Finally, Merriman Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 82,196 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the period.

VNQ stock traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $93.76. The stock had a trading volume of 187,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,414,594. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.03. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $92.88 and a twelve month high of $116.71.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

