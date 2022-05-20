Financial Advisors Network Inc. Has $13.40 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Financial Advisors Network Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 183,015 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,128 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF accounts for 3.0% of Financial Advisors Network Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Financial Advisors Network Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $13,400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHV. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 119.3% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 130,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,555,000 after buying an additional 70,989 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 153.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 22,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after buying an additional 13,500 shares in the last quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, Stonegate Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $251,000.

NYSEARCA SCHV traded down $0.96 on Friday, reaching $64.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 546,398. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $64.60 and a twelve month high of $74.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $69.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.79.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

