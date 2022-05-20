Financial Advisors Network Inc. Cuts Stock Position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Financial Advisors Network Inc. lessened its stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 88,457 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 787 shares during the quarter. HP makes up about 0.7% of Financial Advisors Network Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Financial Advisors Network Inc.’s holdings in HP were worth $3,332,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of HP by 2.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,726,268 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $620,505,000 after buying an additional 476,260 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of HP by 6.1% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 18,708,669 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $511,869,000 after buying an additional 1,075,822 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HP by 12.1% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,174,795 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $223,662,000 after buying an additional 883,864 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of HP by 1.0% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,429,423 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $203,268,000 after buying an additional 71,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HP by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,642,694 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $212,560,000 after buying an additional 150,272 shares in the last quarter. 81.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE HPQ traded down $2.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $33.66. The company had a trading volume of 475,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,105,306. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $37.35 and a 200 day moving average of $36.40. HP Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.11 and a 1-year high of $41.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.92.

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The computer maker reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.52 billion. HP had a net margin of 10.05% and a negative return on equity of 164.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. HP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.86%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HPQ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of HP from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. UBS Group lowered shares of HP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, April 8th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of HP from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HP presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.07.

In related news, Director Bruce D. Broussard purchased 6,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $36.67 per share, with a total value of $249,722.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Alex Cho sold 53,874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total value of $1,891,516.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 117,512 shares of company stock worth $4,207,909 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

