Financial Advisors Network Inc. Cuts Stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Financial Advisors Network Inc. lowered its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,387 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 345 shares during the quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $1,655,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 223.4% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth $46,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:HDV traded down $0.92 on Friday, reaching $103.19. 36,569 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,434,540. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $93.48 and a 1-year high of $110.91. The company has a 50-day moving average of $106.57 and a 200-day moving average of $102.95.

