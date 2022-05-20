FIGS (NYSE:FIGS) Cut to “Neutral” at FIG Partners

FIG Partners lowered shares of FIGS (NYSE:FIGS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. FIG Partners currently has $12.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $32.00.

Several other analysts have also commented on FIGS. KeyCorp decreased their price target on FIGS from $45.00 to $34.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on FIGS from $46.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on FIGS from $45.00 to $36.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Barclays cut their price objective on FIGS from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on FIGS from $26.00 to $15.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $25.71.

Shares of NYSE:FIGS opened at $9.02 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.56 and its 200-day moving average is $22.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion and a PE ratio of -75.17. FIGS has a 1-year low of $9.01 and a 1-year high of $50.40.

FIGS ( NYSE:FIGS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $110.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.33 million. FIGS had a negative net margin of 2.73% and a negative return on equity of 1.96%. FIGS’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that FIGS will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Daniella Turenshine sold 8,414 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.63, for a total value of $123,096.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Thomas Tull acquired 29,185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.13 per share, with a total value of $499,939.05. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 25,670,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $439,730,097.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 361,972 shares of company stock valued at $7,254,405.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FIGS in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in FIGS by 77.1% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in FIGS in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in FIGS by 201.2% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in FIGS in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.56% of the company’s stock.

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and other non-scrub offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, activewear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, and masks. It also offers sports bras, performance leggings, tops, super-soft pima cotton tops, vests, and jackets.

