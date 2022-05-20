FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.23.

Several research firms have commented on FIGS. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on shares of FIGS from $46.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of FIGS from $45.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of FIGS from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of FIGS from $34.00 to $13.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on shares of FIGS in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of FIGS stock traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $9.02. The stock had a trading volume of 5,751,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,977,457. FIGS has a twelve month low of $9.01 and a twelve month high of $50.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion and a PE ratio of -75.17.

FIGS ( NYSE:FIGS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $110.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.33 million. FIGS had a negative return on equity of 1.96% and a negative net margin of 2.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. Analysts predict that FIGS will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

In other FIGS news, CFO Daniella Turenshine sold 8,414 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.63, for a total value of $123,096.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Thomas Tull bought 253,637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.75 per share, with a total value of $5,009,330.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 361,972 shares of company stock valued at $7,254,405.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FIGS during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of FIGS by 77.1% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 687 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FIGS during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of FIGS by 201.2% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of FIGS during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 70.56% of the company’s stock.

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and other non-scrub offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, activewear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, and masks. It also offers sports bras, performance leggings, tops, super-soft pima cotton tops, vests, and jackets.

